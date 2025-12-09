Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pamela Anderson confirms ‘short’ relationship with Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson ‘excited to work with Liam Neeson’ in Naked Gun
  • Pamela Anderson confirmed she briefly dated Liam Neeson after they finished filming their movie, The Naked Gun.
  • The pair spent an "intimate week" at Neeson's home in upstate New York, during which he introduced Anderson as "the future Mrs. Neeson" at a restaurant.
  • They went their separate ways after this period but reconnected during the press tour for The Naked Gun in July, where they engaged in playful interactions.
  • Anderson denied accusations that their romance was a publicity stunt, stating they had "real feelings" for each other.
  • She clarified that while she adores Neeson, they are better as friends, and he continues to be a supportive figure in her career.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in