Pamela Anderson intends to proceed with major change to honour her family

  • Pamela Anderson has expressed a desire to change her famous surname to Hyytiäinen, honouring her Finnish family heritage.
  • She revealed this intention during a recent interview with Vogue Scandinavia, stating she sometimes wishes to be Pamela Hyytiäinen.
  • Hyytiäinen was the original surname of her grandfather, Herman, before it was changed to Anderson upon his family's arrival in Canada from Finland.
  • Anderson credits her late grandfather, a logger and poet, with inspiring her imagination and helping her find joy in her career.
  • She hopes to return to Finland with her sons to explore her roots and connect further with her family's history.
