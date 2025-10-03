British TV legend Dame Patricia Routledge dies aged 96
- Dame Patricia Routledge, the acclaimed actor best known for her role as Hyacinth Bucket in the BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, has died peacefully at the age of 96.
- Her agent confirmed her passing, noting her enduring passion for her work and connection with audiences, even at 96.
- Routledge gained national acclaim for her portrayal of the snobby Hyacinth Bucket, which she insisted was pronounced "bouquet", in the hugely popular series from 1990 to 1995.
- Her extensive career also included significant theatre work, such as Shakespeare and Broadway performances, and other television roles like Hetty Wainthropp.
- She was recognised for her contributions with an OBE in 1993, a CBE in 2004, and was made a Dame in 2017, alongside other accolades like an Olivier Award and a Tony Award.