Patrick Dempsey says he left Grey’s Anatomy to chase racing dream
- Patrick Dempsey, known as Dr Derek Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy, revealed he left the show in 2015 to pursue his passion for car racing.
- Speaking on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show, Dempsey stated it was “time to walk away” from the medical drama after nearly a decade.
- Following his departure, Dempsey competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), achieving a first-place finish in an endurance race in Japan.
- He also highlighted how the show's visibility aided his charity work, leading to the establishment of the Dempsey Centre, which offers free holistic cancer treatment.
- Dempsey, who was named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive' in 2023, currently stars in the US crime drama Memory Of A Killer.
