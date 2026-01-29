Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paul Dano finally issues response to Quentin Tarantino’s criticism

Video Player Placeholder
Paul Dano responds to Quentin Tarantino criticising his acting
  • Paul Dano has responded to Quentin Tarantino's recent criticism of his acting skills, expressing gratitude for the public support he received.
  • Tarantino had labelled Dano the 'weakest actor in SAG' and 'weak sauce' regarding his performance in the 2007 film There Will Be Blood.
  • The Pulp Fiction director made these remarks on Brett Easton Ellis' podcast, stating Dano's acting prevented There Will Be Blood from ranking higher on his list of best 21st-century films.
  • Dano stated he was 'incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me so I didn’t have to' after the backlash against Tarantino.
  • Toni Collette, Dano's co-star in Little Miss Sunshine, fiercely defended him, suggesting Tarantino 'must’ve been high' when he made the comments.
