Oscar winner comes to Paul Dano’s defence after Tarantino’s ‘weak’ comments

Video Player Placeholder
Ben Stiller and Matt Reeves have defended Paul Dano after Quentin Tarantino brands him 'weak sauce'
  • Quentin Tarantino criticised actor Paul Dano, labelling him the "weakest f***ing actor in SAG" and the "big, giant flaw" in Paul Thomas Anderson's 2007 film There Will Be Blood.
  • Following Tarantino's remarks, numerous Hollywood figures publicly defended Dano, praising his talent and calling him "brilliant" and "one of the best actors of our time".
  • Daniel Day-Lewis, Dano's co-star in There Will Be Blood, endorsed sentiments from a fan account stating Dano is "one of the best and most talented actors of his generation", having originally recommended Dano for the role.
  • Ben Stiller, Reese Witherspoon, Simu Liu, Matt Reeves, Mattson Tomlin, Josh Gad, and Alec Baldwin were among those who voiced strong support for Dano's acting abilities.
  • Colleen Foy, who played Dano's sister in There Will Be Blood, claimed Tarantino had "legit vibed" with Dano's performance at a cast and crew screening, suggesting his recent comments were inconsistent.
