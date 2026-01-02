Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paul Mescal shares desire to wind down busy acting schedule

Paul Mescal says working with Josh O’Connor made heavy film feel light
  • Irish actor Paul Mescal has indicated he plans to reduce his busy acting schedule, stating he cannot continue at the current pace.
  • Mescal expressed a desire to return to theatre, potentially focusing solely on stage work for a couple of years, and also cited personal priorities.
  • He is currently promoting his film Hamnet, which is receiving Oscar buzz, and The History of Sound alongside Josh O'Connor.
  • Mescal is set to star as a young Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes's four interconnected biopics about The Beatles, scheduled for release in 2028.
  • He hopes to take time off to avoid resenting his profession, jokingly stating he doesn't want to be seen until 2028.
