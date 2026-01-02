Paul Mescal shares desire to wind down busy acting schedule
- Irish actor Paul Mescal has indicated he plans to reduce his busy acting schedule, stating he cannot continue at the current pace.
- Mescal expressed a desire to return to theatre, potentially focusing solely on stage work for a couple of years, and also cited personal priorities.
- He is currently promoting his film Hamnet, which is receiving Oscar buzz, and The History of Sound alongside Josh O'Connor.
- Mescal is set to star as a young Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes's four interconnected biopics about The Beatles, scheduled for release in 2028.
- He hopes to take time off to avoid resenting his profession, jokingly stating he doesn't want to be seen until 2028.