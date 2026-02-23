Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams make their red carpet couple’s debut at 2026 Baftas
- Irish actor Paul Mescal and American singer Gracie Abrams made their red carpet debut as a couple on Sunday at the 2026 Baftas in London.
- Abrams, 26, wore a black gown adorned with floral designs, with her hair styled slicked-back.
- Mescal, 29, who is nominated for his role as William Shakespeare in Hamnet, was dressed in a black jacket and trousers, paired with an unbuttoned white dress shirt.
- The couple have been romantically linked since they were first seen together in June 2024.
