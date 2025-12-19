Paul Rudd admits his CV was fake at the start of his career
- Hollywood actor Paul Rudd revealed that his first manager fabricated his CV early in his career.
- The manager falsely claimed Rudd had been directed by Sir Ben Kingsley in a production of Hamlet.
- Rudd had only attended a brief 'afternoon masterclass' with Kingsley, leading him to fear the Oscar-winner would see the embellished CV.
- He shared this anecdote during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
- Rudd is currently promoting a new meta-comedy film alongside Jack Black, which involves friends attempting to remake the 1997 film Anaconda.