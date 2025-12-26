Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fans go wild over Cillian Murphy’s return in Peaky Blinders trailer

Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man teaser trailer
  • Cillian Murphy is set to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the new film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.
  • The movie will premiere in cinemas on March 6 before becoming available on Netflix on March 20.
  • The minute-long trailer showcases explosions, gunfire, and a grey-haired Tommy Shelby in World War II-era Birmingham, stating, “I’m not that man anymore.”
  • New cast members Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan will join the series' universe, alongside returning actors including Tim Roth and Stephen Graham.
  • Series creator Steven Knight described the film as an “explosive chapter,” and the BBC also confirmed two additional TV seasons focusing on a younger generation of the Shelby family.
