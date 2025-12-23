Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The shocking backstory behind Peanuts’ classic ‘Christmastime is Here’

Peter Robbins as the voice of Charlie Brown, 1965
  • The iconic holiday song “Christmastime is Here,” featured in the 1965 animated special A Charlie Brown Christmas, was written in just five minutes.
  • Peanuts producer Lee Mendelson penned the lyrics on the back of an envelope after struggling to find a lyricist for Vince Guaraldi's instrumental score.
  • The hastily written lyrics were then sent to Guaraldi, who arranged for a local church choir to record them, making it the lead song for the show.
  • Jason Mendelson, Lee's son, recounted the song's rushed creation, highlighting its unexpected journey to becoming a timeless classic.
  • The beloved special was a collaborative effort by Lee Mendelson, Vince Guaraldi, director Bill Melendez, and Peanuts creator Charles Schulz, whose partnership endured.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in