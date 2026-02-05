Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Peppa Pig’s brother George to be fitted with hearing aid

Related: Peppa Pig welcomes baby sister Evie as Mummy Pig gives birth
  • The popular children's animated series Peppa Pig will introduce a storyline addressing hearing loss.
  • In an upcoming episode, George Pig, Peppa's younger brother, will be diagnosed as moderately deaf and fitted with a hearing aid.
  • Gladiator Jodie Ounsley, known as Fury, who was born deaf, will voice George's audiologist in the episode.
  • Ounsley expressed her personal connection to the storyline, aiming to offer a positive and empathetic message to parents based on her own experiences.
  • The storyline, developed in partnership with the National Deaf Children’s Society, is scheduled to air on Milkshake from 9 March.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in