Peppa Pig’s brother George to be fitted with hearing aid
- The popular children's animated series Peppa Pig will introduce a storyline addressing hearing loss.
- In an upcoming episode, George Pig, Peppa's younger brother, will be diagnosed as moderately deaf and fitted with a hearing aid.
- Gladiator Jodie Ounsley, known as Fury, who was born deaf, will voice George's audiologist in the episode.
- Ounsley expressed her personal connection to the storyline, aiming to offer a positive and empathetic message to parents based on her own experiences.
- The storyline, developed in partnership with the National Deaf Children’s Society, is scheduled to air on Milkshake from 9 March.
