Tributes to The Mask and Pulp Fiction star Peter Greene
- Actor Peter Greene, renowned for his villainous roles in 1990s films including Pulp Fiction and The Mask, has died at the age of 60.
- Greene was discovered unresponsive in his New York apartment, with the official cause of death yet to be determined.
- Police have indicated that no foul play is suspected in connection with the actor's passing.
- His manager, Gregg Edwards, paid tribute to Greene, calling him "truly one of the great actors of our generation" and a "terrific guy".
- Greene previously won the Best Actor prize at the 1994 Taormina International Film Festival for his performance in Lodge Kerrigan’s film Clean, Shaven.