Tributes to The Mask and Pulp Fiction star Peter Greene

Peter Greene in Pulp Fiction
Peter Greene in Pulp Fiction (Miramax)
  • Actor Peter Greene, renowned for his villainous roles in 1990s films including Pulp Fiction and The Mask, has died at the age of 60.
  • Greene was discovered unresponsive in his New York apartment, with the official cause of death yet to be determined.
  • Police have indicated that no foul play is suspected in connection with the actor's passing.
  • His manager, Gregg Edwards, paid tribute to Greene, calling him "truly one of the great actors of our generation" and a "terrific guy".
  • Greene previously won the Best Actor prize at the 1994 Taormina International Film Festival for his performance in Lodge Kerrigan’s film Clean, Shaven.
