Peter Kay gives emotional update in rare TV appearance
- Comedian Peter Kay, 52, announced he will donate all profits from his upcoming tour to charity.
- The announcement was made during a rare live television appearance on The One Show on Wednesday, 26 November.
- The tour represents the final leg of his "Better Late Than Never" series, with new dates scheduled between March and August next year.
- All proceeds from these shows will be distributed among a dozen cancer charities.
- Kay expressed hope for public support, noting that most people have been affected by cancer.