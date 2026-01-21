Phil Collins opens up on health challenges after multiple operations
- Musician Phil Collins discussed his health challenges, including two years of sobriety and multiple knee operations, in a rare interview for the BBC's Eras podcast with Zoe Ball.
- Collins, who turns 75 on 30 January, revealed he has undergone five knee surgeries and now requires assistance to walk, alongside having a 24-hour live-in nurse.
- He admitted to previously drinking excessively, which affected his kidneys and led to hospitalisation, but has now been sober for two years.
- The former Genesis frontman played his final live concert in 2022, having suffered a spinal injury in 2007 that caused lasting nerve damage and impacted his ability to drum.
- Collins reflected on his varied career and expressed a desire to be fully mobile and healthy again, potentially returning to the studio to create more music.