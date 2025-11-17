Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Bond actor says he would ‘entertain’ starring in new 007 film

  • Pierce Brosnan has indicated he would consider returning to the James Bond film franchise, but not as the active secret agent.
  • The 72-year-old actor, who played 007 in four films, hinted he could "entertain" the idea of appearing as a retired agent within the iconic universe.
  • Brosnan clarified his position to British GQ, stating that the lead role is "another man's job" but acknowledged possibilities for working within the film.
  • Beyond Bond, Brosnan is keen to create a second film in The Thursday Murder Club series and is currently filming the second season of the Paramount+ crime drama MobLand.
  • He expressed enjoyment in portraying older characters and embracing his age, noting a "definite conscious intention to go forwards".
