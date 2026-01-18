Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Piers Morgan in hospital after suffering fall at restaurant

Piers Morgan applauds Elon Musk's Twitter takeover
  • Piers Morgan, 60, has shared photos from a hospital bed after suffering a fall over the weekend.
  • He says he has fractured the “neck” of his femur, requiring “a new hip”, and will be on crutches for six weeks after tripping on a “small step” inside a London restaurant.
  • Morgan humorously attributed his injury to Donald Trump, stating, ”I blame Donald Trump”.
  • This comment follows Morgan's significant shift in opinion on Trump since the January 6, 2021, insurrection, after which he expressed regret for his past support.
  • Morgan has continued to publicly criticise Trump, including his recent remarks on the late director Rob Reiner and tariff threats.
