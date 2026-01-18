Piers Morgan in hospital after suffering fall at restaurant
- Piers Morgan, 60, has shared photos from a hospital bed after suffering a fall over the weekend.
- He says he has fractured the “neck” of his femur, requiring “a new hip”, and will be on crutches for six weeks after tripping on a “small step” inside a London restaurant.
- Morgan humorously attributed his injury to Donald Trump, stating, ”I blame Donald Trump”.
- This comment follows Morgan's significant shift in opinion on Trump since the January 6, 2021, insurrection, after which he expressed regret for his past support.
- Morgan has continued to publicly criticise Trump, including his recent remarks on the late director Rob Reiner and tariff threats.