Sharon Osbourne talks about Ozzy’s death to Piers Morgan in first interview
- Sharon Osbourne revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan that her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, asked her if she would remarry after his death.
- She emotionally recounted telling him to 'f*** off, piss off' in response and stated she could never imagine marrying anyone else.
- Ozzy's final words to Sharon were 'Kiss me. Hug me tight' before he went to the gym where he suffered a fatal heart attack.
- His official cause of death was confirmed as a heart attack and acute myocardial infarction, occurring at their Buckinghamshire home.
- Sharon described Ozzy's homecoming funeral procession in Birmingham as 'like a dream' and shared that grief has now become her 'friend'.