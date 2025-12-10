Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sharon Osbourne talks about Ozzy’s death to Piers Morgan in first interview

Sharon Osbourne opens about Ozzy Osbourne's last moments and how 'grief has now become her friend'
  • Sharon Osbourne revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan that her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, asked her if she would remarry after his death.
  • She emotionally recounted telling him to 'f*** off, piss off' in response and stated she could never imagine marrying anyone else.
  • Ozzy's final words to Sharon were 'Kiss me. Hug me tight' before he went to the gym where he suffered a fatal heart attack.
  • His official cause of death was confirmed as a heart attack and acute myocardial infarction, occurring at their Buckinghamshire home.
  • Sharon described Ozzy's homecoming funeral procession in Birmingham as 'like a dream' and shared that grief has now become her 'friend'.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in