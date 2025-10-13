Why Piers Morgan’s son will never appear on reality TV
- Piers Morgan's eldest son, Spencer Morgan, revealed his father threatened to withhold his inheritance if he participated in reality television.
- Spencer, a 30-year-old sports journalist, stated he has been approached for numerous reality shows, including SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebs Go Dating.
- He confirmed he has declined multiple offers to appear on ITV's Love Island, citing his current relationship.
- Piers Morgan has consistently expressed his disdain for reality TV, previously calling Love Island contestants “dimwits”.
- Despite his stance, Piers Morgan won the US celebrity version of The Apprentice in 2008, which was fronted by US President Donald Trump.