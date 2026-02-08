Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Grammy nominated singer makes surprise appearance on BBC quiz show

Pink Pantheress appeared on The Weakest Link
Pink Pantheress appeared on The Weakest Link (Getty Images)
  • British musician PinkPantheress surprised viewers by appearing on the BBC quiz show The Weakest Link shortly after attending the Grammy Awards.
  • The 24-year-old artist, real name Victoria Walker, was nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album at the Grammys but did not win any awards.
  • Fans on social media expressed surprise and amusement at her quick transition from a major international music awards ceremony to a UK celebrity quiz show.
  • Viewers joked about the unexpected crossover, with some calling it "the craziest thing I’ve seen all year" and "not on my 2026 bingo card".
  • PinkPantheress appeared alongside other celebrities including comedians Alex Brooker and Harriet Kemsley, choirmaster Gareth Malone, and former "Love Island" contestant Luca Bish.
In full

