Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set for re-release — how you can buy now
- Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version are set to be released on Nintendo Switch as Nintendo celebrates 30 years of Pokémon.
- These classic remakes of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green will be available for download from the Nintendo eShop; players can pre-order the games for £16.99 in UK or $19.99 in the US.
- The games will launch after the Pokémon Presents event concludes on Friday, 27 February, at 14:00 UTC.
- Originally released for Game Boy Advance in 2004, the Switch versions will feature updated graphics, the original story, and the Sevii Islands.
- Players will be able to trade Pokémon and engage in battles using local communication.
