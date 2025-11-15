Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pope urges Hollywood stars to save cinemas as box office sales decline

Pope Leo XIV meets with filmmaker Spike Lee, during an audience with artists from the world of cinema in the Sala Clementina at the Vatican
Pope Leo XIV meets with filmmaker Spike Lee, during an audience with artists from the world of cinema in the Sala Clementina at the Vatican (Vatican Media/Reuters)
  • Pope Leo XIV addressed leading Hollywood figures, including Cate Blanchett and Spike Lee, at the Vatican on Saturday.
  • The pontiff warned of a "troubling decline" in cinemas and urged greater efforts to preserve the shared experience of watching films.
  • He described cinema as a vital "workshop of hope" and criticised the impact of digital algorithms, advocating for "slowness, silence and difference" in storytelling.
  • Leo encouraged artists to confront difficult themes such as violence and poverty with honesty, stating that good cinema recognises and explores pain.
  • His remarks come as global box office revenues remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels, with US and Canadian multiplexes recording their worst summer performance since 1981.
