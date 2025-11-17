NFL announces headliners for Thanksgiving halftime shows
- Jack White will headline the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day halftime show, marking the first artist selected under Eminem's new executive producing role for the team.
- White, a Detroit native, will perform at Ford Field for the first time during the Lions' game against the Green Bay Packers.
- Post Malone is set to headline the Dallas Cowboys' halftime show for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Post, who grew up in the Dallas suburbs, said “it’s a real honor” to perform for his hometown team and on a show he watched for years.
- Rapper Lil Jon will also take the stage for the Baltimore Ravens versus Cincinnati Bengals matchup on Thanksgiving Day.