NFL announces headliners for Thanksgiving halftime shows

Jack White, Post Malone & Lil Jon To Headline NFL Thanksgiving Shows...
  • Jack White will headline the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day halftime show, marking the first artist selected under Eminem's new executive producing role for the team.
  • White, a Detroit native, will perform at Ford Field for the first time during the Lions' game against the Green Bay Packers.
  • Post Malone is set to headline the Dallas Cowboys' halftime show for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
  • Post, who grew up in the Dallas suburbs, said “it’s a real honor” to perform for his hometown team and on a show he watched for years.
  • Rapper Lil Jon will also take the stage for the Baltimore Ravens versus Cincinnati Bengals matchup on Thanksgiving Day.
