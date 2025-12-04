Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince Harry jokes US ‘elected a king’ in unexpected Colbert appearance

Prince Harry makes dig at Trump during surprise Stephen Colbert appearance
  • Prince Harry made an unexpected cameo on Stephen Colbert’s US talk show, The Late Show, in a Christmas sketch.
  • The Duke of Sussex joked about the Donald Trump, referencing the country having 'elected a king' and the 'No Kings' movement.
  • Harry also alluded to CBS's settlement with the president over a lawsuit concerning a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris.
  • In the pantomime-inspired segment, Harry ultimately secured the role of a 'Christmas prince'.
  • This marked Harry’s second appearance on The Late Show, following his record-setting visit in January 2023 to promote his memoir.
