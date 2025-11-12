Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince William makes surprise appearance on US reality show

Robert Irwin teases new Dancing with the Stars season 34 lineup
  • The Prince of Wales made a surprise video cameo on Dancing With The Stars to offer encouragement to Earthshot Prize ambassador Robert Irwin.
  • William light-heartedly told Irwin and his dance partner Witney Carson that he was missing Irwin at the Earthshot awards but wished them the best of luck, stating they had a 'seriously good chance of winning it'.
  • Irwin had to miss the Earthshot awards ceremony in Rio de Janeiro due to his commitments with the popular dance competition.
  • Following the royal encouragement, Irwin and Carson achieved a perfect score for their Foxtrot performance.
  • Robert Irwin touchingly dedicated his perfect-scoring dance to his late father, wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin.
