Kristen Stewart: ‘I can cry about Princess Diana at any moment’
- Kristen Stewart revealed that she is still “haunted” by Princess Diana three years after portraying her in the 2021 film Spencer.
- The actor told The Telegraph that she can “cry about her at any moment” and thinks of Diana when driving in London and Paris.
- Stewart felt the costume in the film acted as “armour”, allowing her to step into Diana's “physical space” within the 'prison of a castle'.
- She said that her own experiences with media scrutiny, following her role in the Twilight franchise, made her ideal casting for the part.
- Stewart previously spoke of experiencing “spooky, spiritual feelings” while making the film.
