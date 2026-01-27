Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tributes paid to beloved New York TV personality following death aged 80

(Facebook)
  • Peter Napolitano, widely known as "Produce Pete," a beloved TV personality, has died aged 80 after more than three decades on air.
  • Napolitano was a regular fixture on NBC New York’s Saturday morning shows, where he provided advice on selecting fruits and vegetables, alongside recipes and recommendations.
  • He was renowned for his signature sign-off, "If you eat right, you’re going to live right!"; his death was announced by NBC New York on Monday, with the cause not publicly disclosed.
  • A New Jersey native, Napolitano's career began in his family's produce business, and he later authored three books, including a memoir and a cookbook.
  • Tributes have poured in online, with viewers remembering his educational segments and approachable persona.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in