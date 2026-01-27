Tributes paid to beloved New York TV personality following death aged 80
- Peter Napolitano, widely known as "Produce Pete," a beloved TV personality, has died aged 80 after more than three decades on air.
- Napolitano was a regular fixture on NBC New York’s Saturday morning shows, where he provided advice on selecting fruits and vegetables, alongside recipes and recommendations.
- He was renowned for his signature sign-off, "If you eat right, you’re going to live right!"; his death was announced by NBC New York on Monday, with the cause not publicly disclosed.
- A New Jersey native, Napolitano's career began in his family's produce business, and he later authored three books, including a memoir and a cookbook.
- Tributes have poured in online, with viewers remembering his educational segments and approachable persona.