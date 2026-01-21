Great British Bake Off judge to leave show after nine years and pursue other activities
- Dame Prue Leith has announced her decision to leave the Great British Bake Off after nine years on the Channel 4 programme.
- She stated that "now feels like the right time to step back," citing her age of 86 and a desire to pursue other activities, including enjoying her garden.
- Leith joined the show in 2017 when it moved from the BBC to Channel 4, taking over from Mary Berry as a judge alongside Paul Hollywood.
- She expressed her affection for the show and her colleagues, including Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond, and Noel Fielding.
- Former contestants, such as Jasmine Mitchell and Dr Rahul Mandal, have shared their sadness at her departure and praised her impact.