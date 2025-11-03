Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prue Leith reveals she didn’t lose any weight on Mounjaro

Prue Leith makes five-word admission on health as she opens up about marriage
  • Prue Leith, judge on Bake Off, revealed she tried the weight-loss injection Mounjaro after her husband, John Playfair, successfully lost 28 pounds using it.
  • Leith stated that despite taking the drug for two months, she did not lose any weight and experienced negative side effects, including a complete loss of appetite and constant tiredness.
  • She expressed her strong dislike for Mounjaro, calling it "terrible" for her and noting its expense, leading her to stop using it as soon as possible.
  • Leith also mentioned that her husband's use of the injection significantly reduced his alcohol consumption, which she finds a "pity" as she enjoys drinking.
  • These comments follow recent statements from Leith about her age, her desire to spend more time with her husband, her use of hearing aids, and her decision to take a break from the celebrity edition of her show due to an intense filming schedule.
