Why is Prue Leith leaving The Great British Bake Off?

Prue Leith makes Great British Bake Off winner admission
  • Dame Prue Leith has announced her departure as a judge from The Great British Bake Off after nine series.
  • Her decision stems from a desire to "work less and play more" and to have summer holidays, which the show's filming schedule previously prevented.
  • Leith joined the Channel 4 baking competition in 2017, overseeing more than 400 challenges during her tenure.
  • Acclaimed TV cook and author Nigella Lawson will succeed Leith on the popular baking programme.
  • Leith praised Lawson as "a great baker" and "mighty glam", while expressing that she will miss her colleagues and the show's unique atmosphere.
