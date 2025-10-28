Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fawlty Towers star and British actor Prunella Scales dies aged 93

Prunella Scales on how Timothy West marriage never changed over 60 years
  • Prunella Scales, the acclaimed English actor best known for her role as Sybil Fawlty in the BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers, has died at the age of 93.
  • Her sons, Samuel and Joseph, confirmed she passed away peacefully at her London home, noting that dementia had led to her retirement from a nearly 70-year acting career.
  • Scales gained widespread fame for her portrayal of the bossy wife to John Cleese's Basil Fawlty in the iconic 1970s comedy series.
  • Beyond Fawlty Towers, her extensive career included playing Queen Elizabeth II in A Question of Attribution and numerous stage roles, notably as Queen Victoria.
  • She was married to actor Timothy West for 61 years, with whom she also starred in the travel documentary series Great Canal Journeys.
