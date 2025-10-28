Fawlty Towers star and British actor Prunella Scales dies aged 93
- Prunella Scales, the acclaimed English actor best known for her role as Sybil Fawlty in the BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers, has died at the age of 93.
- Her sons, Samuel and Joseph, confirmed she passed away peacefully at her London home, noting that dementia had led to her retirement from a nearly 70-year acting career.
- Scales gained widespread fame for her portrayal of the bossy wife to John Cleese's Basil Fawlty in the iconic 1970s comedy series.
- Beyond Fawlty Towers, her extensive career included playing Queen Elizabeth II in A Question of Attribution and numerous stage roles, notably as Queen Victoria.
- She was married to actor Timothy West for 61 years, with whom she also starred in the travel documentary series Great Canal Journeys.