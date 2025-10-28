Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Prunella Scales speaks movingly of Timothy West in resurfaced interview

Prunella Scales on how Timothy West marriage never changed over 60 years
  • Prunella Scales died peacefully at her London home on Monday, aged 93, her family announced.
  • Scales was best known for her role as Sybil Fawlty, the highly strung wife of Basil Fawlty, in the BBC Two sitcom Fawlty Towers.
  • A 2023 interview has resurfaced where Scales reflected on her long marriage to Timothy West, saying that it remained unchanged despite the passage of time.
  • She was married to Timothy West for 61 years and described him as someone she greatly respected and admired.
  • West died in November 2024; the couple are survived by two sons, Samuel and Joseph.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in