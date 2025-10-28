Prunella Scales speaks movingly of Timothy West in resurfaced interview
- Prunella Scales died peacefully at her London home on Monday, aged 93, her family announced.
- Scales was best known for her role as Sybil Fawlty, the highly strung wife of Basil Fawlty, in the BBC Two sitcom Fawlty Towers.
- A 2023 interview has resurfaced where Scales reflected on her long marriage to Timothy West, saying that it remained unchanged despite the passage of time.
- She was married to Timothy West for 61 years and described him as someone she greatly respected and admired.
- West died in November 2024; the couple are survived by two sons, Samuel and Joseph.