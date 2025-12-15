Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Anti-Putin punk collective hit with extremist ruling by court

Pussy Riot founder heralds huge anti-war movement in Russia: 'Much bigger than you can see'
  • The Russian anti-Kremlin feminist punk collective Pussy Riot has been officially designated an extremist organisation by a Moscow court.
  • The ruling, announced on Monday, effectively bans the group's activities within Russia, following a request from the General Prosecutor's Office.
  • This decision comes after a September judgment saw five members sentenced in absentia to up to 13 years in jail for allegedly spreading 'lies' about the Russian army.
  • Pussy Riot, whose members are currently outside Russia, gained global recognition in 2012 for a protest against President Vladimir Putin in a Russian Orthodox cathedral.
  • Nadya Tolokonnikova, the group's founder, dismissed the move, stating, 'If telling the truth is extremism, then we are happy to be extremists.'
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in