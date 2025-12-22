Queen to release unheard song 51 years after it was cut from album
- Queen guitarist Sir Brian May is set to play an unreleased Queen track, 'Not For Sale (Polar Bear)', for the very first time.
- The song was originally recorded during the sessions for Queen’s 1974 album, Queen II, but did not make the final cut.
- Sir Brian will debut the track during his Planet Rock Christmas Special on Monday at 6pm, with a repeat broadcast on Christmas Day at 1pm.
- He said that no one has heard this specific version, which is a work in progress and will feature in the forthcoming 2026 rerelease of the Queen II album.
- The radio special will also include Sir Brian’s hand-picked selection of favourite Christmas and seasonal tracks, along with personal reflections.