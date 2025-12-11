Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Brian May health scare could end Queen’s large-scale tours

Queen's Brian May reveals he has suffered a stroke in video message to fans
  • Brian May's wife, Anita Dobson, has suggested that Queen will no longer undertake large-scale tours due to the guitarist's recent health issues.
  • Dobson indicated that the band would only perform “little bits and bobs” rather than extensive tours.
  • This statement appears to contradict earlier comments from drummer Roger Taylor, who had suggested the band was not “done” with touring.
  • May, 78, suffered a minor stroke in 2024, which temporarily affected his left arm, and also experienced a heart attack in 2020.
  • The guitarist described his health problems as a “wake-up call” but expressed gratitude for his recovery, saying he is “OK”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in