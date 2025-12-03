Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Quentin Tarantino criticises ‘giant flaw’ in acclaimed film

Quentin Tarantino has expressed his plans to retire after directing his 10th feature film
Quentin Tarantino has expressed his plans to retire after directing his 10th feature film (Getty Images)
  • Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino criticised Paul Dano's performance in the acclaimed 2007 film There Will Be Blood, calling it a "giant flaw".
  • Tarantino stated that Dano was "weak sauce" and the "weakest f***ing actor in SAG", suggesting he would have preferred Austin Butler for the role.
  • There Will Be Blood, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, is widely considered one of the best films of the century, starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Dano.
  • Dano played a dual role as preacher Eli Sunday and his twin brother Paul, a performance for which he has received consistent acclaim throughout his career.
  • Social media users strongly disputed Tarantino's assessment, defending Dano's acting and highlighting his ability to hold his own against Daniel Day-Lewis.
