Former Top Gear presenter dies after cancer battle
- Quentin Willson, the renowned television presenter and motoring journalist, has died aged 68 after a short battle with lung cancer.
- His family confirmed he died peacefully on Saturday, describing him as a "true national treasure" who brought the joy of motoring to living rooms.
- Willson was one of the original hosts of the BBC motoring show Top Gear, alongside Jeremy Clarkson, before going on to front Fifth Gear.
- He also created and presented shows like Britain’s Worst Drivers and The Car’s The Star, and participated in Strictly Come Dancing in 2004.
- Beyond television, Willson was a dedicated consumer champion, advocating for campaigns such as FairFuel to freeze fuel duty and FairCharge to make electric vehicles affordable.