Star of Oscar-winning film left hospitalised and on life support
- Actor Quinton Aaron, known for his role as Michael Oher in the Oscar-winning film The Blind Side, is currently hospitalised and on life support due to a severe blood infection.
- A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover his medical expenses and living costs, stating that his condition is 'sudden, frightening, and overwhelming' for his loved ones.
- TMZ reported that Aaron, 41, was hospitalised after collapsing at his Atlanta home when his legs suddenly stopped working while he was walking upstairs.
- The GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $10,000 (£7,300)and has so far collected $1,300 (£950).
- This health update follows Aaron's announcement in October 2025 that he had lost 200lb, with a goal to lose a further 55lb.