The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron’s family give health update after major scare
- Quinton Aaron's family has confirmed the actor suffered a spinal stroke, clarifying earlier reports from a viral GoFundMe page.
- The GoFundMe page, created by the Veterans Aid Network, had claimed Aaron was 'fighting for his life' due to a severe blood infection.
- Aaron, known for his role as Michael Oher in The Blind Side, is now alert, aware, and recovering from the spinal stroke.
- His family stated that only information directly from them or their appointed spokesperson, Liana Mendoza, should be considered factual, warning against unauthorized dissemination of health details.
- Reports indicate Aaron was hospitalized after collapsing at home in Atlanta, following previous health updates including a significant weight loss and a bout of flu and pneumonia.
