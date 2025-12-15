Tributes paid to soap star Rachael Carpani after ‘unexpected’ death
- Australian actor Rachael Carpani has died "unexpectedly but peacefully" at the age of 45.
- Her family announced that she had been battling an unspecified chronic illness for a long time.
- Carpani, known for her roles in Home and Away and McLeod's Daughters, passed away on 7 December.
- She was previously hospitalised in 2021 for acute abdominal pain, after which she urged women to prioritise their health.
- McLeod's Daughters co-star Bridie Carter wrote “Rest in Peace, our beautiful girl” while one fan shared: “This is incredibly sad. I loved her in McLeod’s Daughters. May she rest in peace.”