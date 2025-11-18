Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will be hosted by Northern city in 2026

Lewis Capaldi covers Taylor Swift's 'Love Story' at Radio 1 Big Weekend
  • BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2026 will be hosted in Sunderland, taking place at Herrington Country Park from 22 to 24 May.
  • Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Greg James announced the news, saying that it was “very exciting for the city”, highlighting that the likes of Sam Fender come from the North East region.
  • The annual music festival is expected to attract tens of thousands of fans and will feature approximately 100 acts, from international headliners to new artists.
  • Big Weekend is Radio 1's flagship event, held in a different location each year, often in places that do not regularly host large live music events.
  • Sunderland City Council is collaborating with the BBC to ensure a “safe and enjoyable event”, viewing it as a fantastic opportunity to promote the city.

