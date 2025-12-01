Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Radiohead issue statement to fans as Thom Yorke undergoes treatment

Radiohead play first gig in seven years as tour kicks off in Madrid
  • Radiohead have cancelled two upcoming concerts in Copenhagen due to frontman Thom Yorke suffering from an "extreme throat infection."
  • The performances, originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, have been rescheduled for December 15 and 16.
  • The band expressed their "devastation" and apologised to fans, stating that treatment for Yorke is underway.
  • Tickets for the postponed shows will be automatically transferred, with refunds available for those unable to attend the new dates.
  • This setback follows the band's recent record-breaking attendance at The O2 in London during their first tour in seven years.
