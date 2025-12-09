Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Grammy award winner dies after cancelling scheduled tour dates

(Getty Images for Stagecoach)
  • Raul Malo, the distinctive soulful tenor and frontman of the Grammy-winning band The Mavericks, has died at the age of 60.
  • Malo passed away on Monday night, as confirmed by his wife, Betty Malo, on his Facebook page.
  • He had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer, diagnosed in June 2024, and later revealed he was battling leptomeningeal disease (LMD) in September.
  • The severity of his illness led to The Mavericks cancelling scheduled tour dates with Dwight Yoakam.
  • Born in Miami to Cuban parents, Malo co-founded The Mavericks in 1989, with their sound blending alt-country, Americana, Latin, and rock influences.
