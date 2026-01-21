Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Disney remake leads nominations at 2026 Razzies

First Snow White live action trailer starring Rachel Zegler
  • The Golden Raspberry Awards, known as the Razzies, have announced their nominations, highlighting what voters consider the year's worst films and performances.
  • Disney's live-action Snow White remake and the new adaptation of War of the Worlds each received six nominations, including for Worst Picture.
  • Snow White's nominations also include Worst Remake, Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay, with Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, and its computer-generated dwarf characters also singled out.
  • War of the Worlds, starring Ice Cube and Eva Longoria, also garnered nominations for Worst Actors, Worst Remake, and Worst Screen Combo.
  • Other films facing Razzie scrutiny include The Electric State, featuring Millie Bobby Brown, with the awards ceremony scheduled for 14 March, the day before the Academy Awards.
In full

