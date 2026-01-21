Disney remake leads nominations at 2026 Razzies
- The Golden Raspberry Awards, known as the Razzies, have announced their nominations, highlighting what voters consider the year's worst films and performances.
- Disney's live-action Snow White remake and the new adaptation of War of the Worlds each received six nominations, including for Worst Picture.
- Snow White's nominations also include Worst Remake, Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay, with Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, and its computer-generated dwarf characters also singled out.
- War of the Worlds, starring Ice Cube and Eva Longoria, also garnered nominations for Worst Actors, Worst Remake, and Worst Screen Combo.
- Other films facing Razzie scrutiny include The Electric State, featuring Millie Bobby Brown, with the awards ceremony scheduled for 14 March, the day before the Academy Awards.