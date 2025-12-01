Reading and Leeds festival confirms 2026 headliners
- Charli XCX, Dave, RAYE, Fontaines DC, Florence and the Machine, and Chase and Status are confirmed headliners for Reading and Leeds festivals in 2026.
- The festivals, taking place over the August Bank Holiday Weekend, have been extended to include a Thursday event, with Kasabian headlining the inaugural slot.
- Other artists announced for the lineup include Skepta, Jade, Kneecap, Geese, Sombr, and Role Model, with more acts to be revealed later.
- Charli XCX's headline performance will be her only UK festival appearance in 2026, and Dave's shows are also exclusive to the festivals.
- Tickets for the 2026 events go on general sale on Wednesday 3 December, following a presale that begins on Tuesday 2 December.