Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reality TV star released from federal prison early

Video Player Placeholder
Reality TV personality Jen Shah has been released early from prison
  • Reality TV personality Jen Shah has been released early from Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, after serving less than three years of her six-and-a-half-year sentence.
  • Shah was imprisoned for her role in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted elderly individuals, to which she pleaded guilty in July 2022.
  • Her sentence was reduced due to good behavior, participation in prison programs, and initial payments toward the $6.5 million restitution owed to her victims.
  • Upon release, Shah will either return home or be transferred to a halfway house to complete her sentence under supervision.
  • Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen has confirmed that Shah will not be returning to "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" following her conviction.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in