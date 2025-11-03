Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reese Witherspoon credits surprising source for her decades of success in Hollywood

Reese Witherspoon announces Legally Blonde prequel
  • Reese Witherspoon, 49, has revealed she attributes her decades of success in Hollywood to anxiety and perfectionism.
  • The Oscar-winning actress admitted she was "rewarded" for her intense drive but is now learning to adopt a more relaxed approach to her work and life.
  • Witherspoon also reflected on feeling like an outsider early in her career due to her Southern background and the industry's competitive nature.
  • Beyond her iconic acting roles, she has made a significant impact as a producer, co-founding Hello Sunshine to champion inclusive storytelling for women.
  • Set to receive a cultural icon award, Witherspoon expressed a positive outlook on ageing, stating she feels she is "living her purpose" as she approaches her 50th birthday.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in