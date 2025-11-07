Acclaimed podcast to explore legacy of enduring 20th century figure
- The acclaimed podcast The Rest Is History has launched a special four-part series delving into the life and enduring legacy of Walt Disney.
- Disney chief executive Bob Iger joins hosts Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook for two video episodes, providing exclusive insights and a private tour of Walt Disney Studios and the original Disneyland Park.
- Dominic Sandbrook emphasised Walt Disney's pervasive influence, calling him one of the most important cultural figures of the 20th century for shaping imaginations and cultural choices.
- Tom Holland highlighted Walt Disney as an embodiment of 20th-century American culture, with Disneyland recognised as a remarkably influential architectural creation.
- The series also features Bob Iger reflecting on his 18-year tenure at The Walt Disney Company, ahead of his planned departure in 2026.