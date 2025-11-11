Richard Darbyshire, ex-frontman of Living In a Box, dies aged 65
- Richard Darbyshire, the original frontman of the 1980s pop group Living In a Box, has passed away at the age of 65.
- His death was confirmed by his family to the BBC, leading to tributes from his former bandmates, Anthony "Tich" Critchlow and Marcus Charles Vere.
- The band praised Darbyshire's "incredible" vocal range, accomplished guitar playing, and mastery as a songwriter, noting his preference for studio work over the limelight.
- Living In a Box achieved significant chart success with hits such as their self-titled debut single and "Room In Your Heart," both reaching number five in the UK charts.
- After leaving the band in 1990, Darbyshire pursued a solo career, released three albums, wrote for other artists, and was reportedly teaching songwriting workshops before his death.