British comedian hits out at critics in new Netflix special
- Ricky Gervais has released his new Netflix stand-up special, Mortality, where he addresses his critics.
- Filmed at the London Palladium, Gervais described his detractors as "middle-class", "elitist", and "privileged" individuals.
- His comments follow previous criticism for jokes targeting the trans community in his 2022 special Supernature and material about young people with cancer in his 2023 special Armageddon.
- Gervais asserted his right to say what he wants, dismissing accusations of "punching down" from fellow comedians.
- The new special covers controversial subjects including disability, paedophilia, racism, and child killers, featuring a joke about being a slave owner.